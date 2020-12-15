'Kumkum Bhagya' December 16, 2020, Spoiler: Abhi, Pragya And Rest Get In Deep Trouble

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 15 episode, Pragya and Abhi are stuck in the washroom. They get into a fight over a ring and their misunderstandings increase. Just then, Meera walks into the washroom and asks Pragya if she has a problem with Meera marrying Abhi. Pragya tells Meera that her marriage with Abhi will only lessen her burden and she can move on. Later, Meera sees Abhi and Pragya walk out of the bathroom together. She calls up Aliya to tell her about it.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Ranbeer talk over a video call as she suggests to buy him their engagement ring. Prachi also calls Ranbeer and he assumes that she has come to know about his wedding with Rhea. Pragya returns the antique necklace to the shopkeeper and starts crying in the lobby. She pours her heart out to an unknown woman. Later, as Abhi hands over the necklace to the shopkeeper. Tony takes it and runs towards the entrance. The security manages to stop Tony from running away but his other man creates a scene in the mall.

'Kumkum Bhagya' December 16, 2020, Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya December 16 episode, Meera finds Tony and his men in the mall. She gets suspicious when she finds the men armed with guns in their pockets and their faces covered. Meanwhile, Prachi and Shahana are upstairs in the washroom. Shahana tells Prachi that she heard gunshots in the shop.

Prachi tells Shahana that Pragya, Sarita and Rhea are downstairs and they should rush downstairs to see if everything is fine. Shahana loses her cool and asks Prachi why she cares for Rhea so much. Prachi says she cares for everyone and not just Rhea. On the other hand, Sarita, Rhea and Abhi hide safely near a table. Sarita tells Abhi that Pragya is already hurt because of his wedding with Meera and she would not be able to handle this new drama happening in the shop. Abhi tells Sarita that he will help Pragya and goes to find her.

