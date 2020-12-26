Kumkum Bhagya December 29 2020 Spoiler: Will Abhi Get Engaged To Pragya?

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 28 episode, Shahana confronts Ranbeer when she learns about his wedding with Rhea. Prachi cries her heart out in front of Shahana and tells her that she never liked Ranbeer and should have stayed out of his life. She tells Shahana that she cannot express how hurt she felt when she got to know about Ranbeer's wedding with Rhea. Shahana feels sorry for Prachi and tells her to calm down. Prachi worries what will happen when Pragya comes to know about Ranbeer and Rhea's wedding.

Meanwhile, Abhi is about to get engaged to Meera. When Abhi is about to put on the ring on Meera's finger, Pragya turns around and faces the other side. She cries and also dances her heart out at his engagement as promised to him. Pragya imagines Abhi getting engaged to her instead of Meera, twice. When Abhi is about to put the ring in Meera's finger, it falls from his hand and reaches where Pragya is standing. He kneels down to pick it up and Pragya puts her hand forward for Abhi to put on the ring. Will Abhi get engaged to Pragya instead of Meera?

Kumkum Bhagya December 29, 2020 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbeer finally gets to meet Prachi after he learns from Shahana that Rhea has insulted her. Shahana tells Ranbeer that Rhea questioned Prachi's character. Ranbeer finds Prachi and goes to talk to her but she asks him to stay away from her. She tells him that their relationship is finally over. Ranbeer is speechless in front of Prachi when she tells him their relationship is over. He tries to tell her something but she tells him she is in no mood to listen to him nor understand him. On the other hand, Pragya tells Abhi and everyone else that the doctor who visited them right now is the thief from the jewellery store and not a doctor.

