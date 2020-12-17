'Kumkum Bhagya' December 18, 2020 Spoiler: Pragya Assures Everyone Abhi Will Save Them

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Meera tells Alia that the thieves have entered the shop where they were all shopping. Meanwhile, the thieves hold Rhea and everyone else at gunpoint. The thieves are adamant to get the keys from the owner of the shop who gets a narrow escape outside the shop and meets the police. Rhea tells the thieves that the owner has the keys to the necklace’s locker and Prachi is sent out to get the keys.

She comes back empty-handed and tells them that the owner has left the keys inside. Later, Abhi tells the thieves that he will accompany them in finding the key instead of Prachi. This leaves everyone worried for Abhi. On the other hand, Ranbeer arrives outside the shop and creates a scene there. The police inspector detains him for creating chaos.

Kumkum Bhagya December 18, 2020 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, Rhea, Prachi, Shahana and Sarita wait together as Abhi accompanies the thieves in finding the key for the locker. When Rhea and Prachi worry for Abhi, Pragya tells them that she knows their father more than them and trusts his ability. She assures them that Abhi will make sure nothing will happen to the people he loves and will also make sure nobody can harm him.

Just then, Sarita interferes and tells Pragya, that Rhea and Prachi have remained separated for 20 long years and their problems are also different. Sarita tells Pragya that just because they hugged each other once or twice does not mean they will come together and stay as sisters. Pragya replies to Sarita and says that this also does not mean that they will remain separated forever. Sarita is stunned by Pragya's answer and chooses not to say anything further.

