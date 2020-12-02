'Kumkum Bhagya' December 3, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi Is Shocked By Rhea's Decision

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea gets disturbed by Pragya's words. She leaves her home and wanders on the streets alone. Alia finds her on the streets and brings her back home. Abhi, Mira and Alia take care of Rhea as she pours her heart out in front of Alia. Abhi lashes Alia for talking bad about Pragya. Later, Rhea asks Abhi to get married to Mira. Abhi is left stunned by Rhea's demand. Meanwhile, Ranvir sits by his mother's side at the hospital and opens up about Prachi in front of her.

Kumkum Bhagya December 3 2020 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea tells Alia that she wants a mother to take care of her. She tells Alia that she wants to show Prachi that she has a mother who loves her and cares for her more than Pragya. Rhea tells Alia that Mira has been taking care of her since her childhood and she's the perfect mother for her.

Meanwhile, Abhi tells Rhea about his decision of not wanting to marry Mira. Furious Rhea makes a haste decision and tells Abhi that since he has made up his mind of not wanting to marry Mira, she will not live in their house anymore. How will Abhi react to this decision of Rhea? Will he give in to Rhea's advice of marrying Mira?

On Kumkum Bhagya's episodes so far:

Pragya tells Prachi that Rhea and she are real sisters. Prachi, who had hated Rhea all this while decides to accept Rhea as her sister and forgive her. Meanwhile, Rhea who had been happy to know that Prachi is her sister and Pragya is her mother gets hurt when she comes to know that Pragya had complained about her at the police station. Meanwhile, Ranvir's parents are hurt when they come to know about his engagement with Prachi.

