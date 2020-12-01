'Kundali Bhagya' December 1, 2020 Spoiler: Will Karan Be Able To Fulfill Preeta's Wish?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Sherlyn and Mahira plan and end up getting Sarla in jail. They tell Preeta how they planned to land her mother in jail and Preeta slaps Mahira. Preeta is hurt by the tactics of Mahira and Sherlyn but concentrates on Karwa Chauth. Meanwhile, Srishti goes to Sarla and offers support to her.

Preeta completes her Karwa Chauth vrat with love and devotion despite not feeling well. Rishabh speaks to Sherlyn about their relationship and apologises to her. He decides to fix their relationship and take care of Sherlyn. Preeta decides that she will go and meet her mother once the Karwa Chauth rituals are over. Find out what will happen in the Kundali Bhagya December 1 episode.

Kundali Bhagya December 1, 2020, spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 1 episode, Karan's mother Rakhi Luthra seems pretty impressed by Preeta. After the Karwa Chauth rituals, Rakhi tells Preeta that she can ask anything she wants from her husband, Karan. She tells Preeta that she can ask for anything she desires. Preeta asks Karan if he will be able to get Sarla out of jail. Will Karan manage to grant Preeta's wish?

Popular romantic TV drama show Kundali Bhagya is one highest TRP rated shows on the channel. Before the lockdown, Kundali Bhagya was the highest-rated shows. After the lockdown was lifted, the cast and crew began shooting for the show again. The cast of Kundali Bhagya was asked to shut down temporarily as the Kasautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for Coronavirus.

Currently, on the show, Preeta and Karan are married but the problems and challenges in their lives seem never-ending. The show features Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra while Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta Arora on the show. Actor Anjum Fakih plays the character of Srishti Arora on the show.

