;Kumkum Bhagya' December 7, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi Invites Pragya To His Engagement With Meera

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 4 episode, Abhi proposes Meera to marry him. He tells Meera that his daughter Rhea wants him to marry her. Meera agrees to marry Abhi since he has helped her a lot in the past. She finds him an ideal match and says she cannot refuse his proposal. Rhea gets happy when she comes to know that Abhi and Meera are about to get married. Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother asks him to never meet Prachi.

Ranbir calls up Prachi and tells her that he won't be able to meet her ever. After proposing to Meera, Abhi gets second thoughts of marrying her. He decides to discuss this with Pragya and calls her up. When Pragya does not pick his calls he leaves a message asking her to meet him urgently.

Kumkum Bhagya December 7, 2020 Spoiler

Pragya talks to her mother about Prachi's wedding with Ranbir. She tells her mother that Prachi and Ranbir make a great couple and she cannot wait for their wedding. However, Prachi's mother stops her mid-way and tells her that Pragya should think about her future with Abhi instead of worrying about Prachi and Ranbeer.

On the other hand, Pragya meets Abhi as asked and that's when he tells her about his wedding with Meera. Abhi tells Pragya that he is going to get engaged to Meera. Pragya seems hurt by this decision of Abhi and starts crying. She asks him when is he going to get engaged to Meera, to which Abhi replies he will get engaged to Meera the day after tomorrow. Pragya furiously tells Abhi that she will be there to bless him on his engagement.

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Hindi TV show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show follows the love story of these two lead actors who play the role of Abhi and Pragya, respectively. The show later took a leap and follows the story of Abhi and Pragya’s twin daughters.

