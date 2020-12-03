Rani Mukerji Shares Her Thoughts On World Disability Day: 'We Should Be More Inclusive'

On the occasion of World Disability Day, Rani Mukerji spoke about the need to have an inclusive and empowering society. World Disability Day is celebrated on December 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness about issues faced by disabled people. Read on to know what Rani Mukerji has to say about the day and the importance of empowering disable individuals.

Rani Mukerji talks about World Disability Day and the need to have a more inclusive society

Rani Mukerji's roles have gotten immense praise over the years as the actor pulls off each character given to her with ease. Rani, in one of her most proclaimed films, Black portrayed the role of a specially-abled girl and now, on the occasion of World Disability Day, the Mardaani actor has spoken about the need to have a more inclusive and empowered society. According to a report by ANI, Rani talked about how there should be more conversations about inclusivity and equality. She further said that every citizen has rights and that there is a lot of work that everybody needs to put in individually to stop discrimination and stereotyping of individuals like those she has portrayed in films like Black and Hichki.

The 42-year-old star even stated that she has learned a lot about humanity by working in movies that bring to the fore sensitive issues. Adding to it, talking about her acclaimed movies Black and Hichki, that they were emotional experiences that opened her eyes more towards inclusivity for all, kindness, and gratitude for what she has. She learned a lot about humanity by doing these films. The Hum Tum actor concluded by saying that she has become a better human being by doing these roles in such films.

Rani Mukerji filmography

Rani Mukerji started her Hindi film career with the film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996 and went on to do popular films like Ghulam in 1998. Her breakthrough role and shot to fame was the movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her famous films include Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Saathiya. The actor took a break from movies after giving birth to her daughter and made a comeback with the hit film Mardaani. Her latest release was in the year 2019, titled Mardaani 2.

