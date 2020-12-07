'Kumkum Bhagya' | December 8, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi's Engagement Breaks Pragya's Heart

In Kumkum Bhagya Dec 7 episode, Sarita tells Pragya that Abhi will propose her again and she should consider saying yes to him. Pragya tells Sarita that she wants Ranbeer and Prachi to get married and smiles at how adorable they look together. Sarita tells Pragya that she saw how much Abhi loves her. She further says that Ranbeer and Prachi will only unite when Pragya and Abhi come together.

Meanwhile, Abhi calls Pragya and asks him to meet at the hotel. Pragya gets Abhi's message and calls Abhi. She eventually hears a conversation on the phone when Alia tells the family about Abhi's engagement and her heart breaks. On the other hand, Prachi meets Ranbeer and his family at the hospital. Abhi too learns that Ranbeer's mother is admitted and decides to go meet her.

'Kumkum Bhagya' December 8, 2020 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya December 8 episode, Abhi and Pragya finally come face to face. Pragya comes there crying and confronts Abhi that she knows why he wanted to meet her. Unaware that Pragya knows about his engagement, Abhi invites her for the engagement. Pragya gets mad at Abhi and furiously tells him that she will attend his engagement. She also congratulates him for he finally managed to "get rid of her" after several years.

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Hindi TV show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show follows the love story of these two lead actors who play the role of Abhi and Pragya, respectively. The show later took a leap and follows the story of Abhi and Pragya’s twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. At the beginning of the show, Ranbeer and Rhea are shown as a couple but soon the show follows the love story of Ranbeer and Prachi. Currently, Ranbeer gets engaged to Prachi but his family fail to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

