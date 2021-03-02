'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Pooja Banerjee's Goa Pictures Will Make Fans Long For The Beach

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee has freshly returned from her sunny vacay in Goa. The actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her Goa trip with the caption, "Goa trip done right." Pooja is wearing a light cream linen co-ord set with grey stripes and is also donning a matching round hat. She has accessorised her outfit with some silver bangles, a layered chain, a watch complete with sunglasses.

Pooja Banerjee's photos from her Goa trip

Pooja's fans were wowed by her pictures and have since then been flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis appreciating the actress's look. One user wrote "Unlimited beauty" while another commented, "You look so beautiful" on her picture. Read some of the fan comments below:

Pooja Banerjee's travel pics

Pooja is a travel junkie and her Instagram pictures are proof. The actress actively shares pictures from her travels and vacation with her fans on Instagram. The actress is also a water baby and often shares pictures of herself enjoying her time on the beach or in the pool. Before her trip to Goa, Pooja had previously jetted of to Kerala and was vacationing there in February. The actress has shared a ton of photos from her stay in God's own country. Take a look at some of her travel pictures right below:

Pooja Banerjee in 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Pooja is a former MTV Roadies contestant who has been working in the television industry for the past few years. She previously played the role of Nivedita Basu in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Ki. Her other notable television shows include Chandrakanta, Swim Team, The Adventures of Hatim and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Pooja was also a contestant on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 on Star plus but had to quit the show mid-way due to an injury. The actress is currently essaying the role of the lead Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya which was previously played by Naina Singh. Pooja was roped in to replace her and play the lead role in 2020. Pooja will also be seen in Arun Shankar's new single Hum alongside newbie Ruthvik Reddy. Pooja had recently taken to Instagram to share a poster for her upcoming music video.

