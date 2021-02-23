Kumkum Bhagya February 23 Spoiler: Doctors Fail To Save Abhi's Life

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 22 episode, Aliya questions Pragya's intentions and tells Purab that his favourite sister-in-law left her brother to die on a stretcher. Aliya and Mitali reach the hospital and enquire about Abhi's health. Aliya gets furious and tells Rhea that her mother left her father to die and is missing now. Purab stops Aliya from putting wrong allegations and tells her that Pragya had called him when she reached the hospital. He tells her that she must be in danger.

The doctors try hard to make Abhi survive and try to remove the bullet from his head. A senior doctor tells the nurse that Abhi has only a 5% chance of living and can die anytime now. Meanwhile, Pragya tries to free herself from the clutches of the killer. One of her bangles break and she prays for Abhi's health. She uses the bangle and cuts herself free. While the killer searches for Pragya, she hides in the killer's car. One of the killer's friends tells him that he's going to deliver a parcel in the same car Pragya is hiding.

Kumkum Bhagya February 23 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 23 episode, Aliya, Purab, Rhea and the rest wait for the doctor outside the operation theatre. As the doctors come out, Rhea rushes to them and enquires about Abhi's health condition. The doctor apologises to the family and says that Abhi is no more and that, they could not save him. This gives a shock to the entire family.

The show Kumkum Bhagya stars actors Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla and Vin Rana in the lead roles. The show follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya who are destined to be together against all odds. After their wedding, Abhi and Pragya are separated because of Abhi's sister and his ex-lover. Later, the show took a twenty-year leap and introduced Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters essayed by Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee. They fall in love with a rich and famous boy from their college, named Ranbeer.

