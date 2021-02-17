'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 17 Written Update: Abhi-Pragya Jump Off The Cliff, Digvijay Follows

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the goons catch hold of Abhi and Pragya, the duo's car gets stuck on the cliff. As soon as Digvijay's men bang into Abhi's car, they fall in the forest and their car also breaks down. While the goons rejoice in their victory, the lovebirds are fighting for their life. Here's Kumkum Bhagya February 17 2021 written update.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 17 episode, the goon asks Abhi to listen to his talks but the latter refuses. Abhi plans a smart move and gets the car stuck on the edge of the mountain. As soon as the goon pushes his car, they fall down and hang with the support of a bark. Even while they're hanging, Abhi jokes around and makes his wife laugh. Soon, the goon and the officer notice them hanging and he gets a knife to chop-off the bark. After he cuts the bark, the duo falls down. In the car, Dadi asks Purab to stop the car as a black cat crosses their path. Purab requests Savita Dadi to take care of his grandmother or else they'll get late. Aliya gets vexed after seeing their reactions.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 15 Feb Written Update: Vanraj-Anupamaa To Meet Counsellor, Pakhi Breaks Down

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' February 16 Spoiler Alert: Vanraj To Have Second Thoughts About Divorce?

Soon, the goons call up Digvijay and inform him that Abhi-Pragya are no more and that their car has fallen into the forest. Digvijay reaches the spot and sees their car burning. He is still not convinced that Abhishek is no more. He says he wants to see him dying in front of his eyes. A faint Abhi regains consciousness and wakes up. He recalls the dreadful incident and sees his wife next to him.

He panics after she doesn't wake up, but soon, Pragya opens her eyes too. When they wake up to search the route towards home, they once again see Digvijay's goon and get startled. They see him bashing an innocent man in the forest. Pragya requests her husband to not meet him or talk to him, or else this time, he will definitely do something that's beyond imagination.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' 16 Feb Written Update: Pragya To Lose Abhi Forever? Aliya-Purab Fight

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Major Spoiler: Will Vanraj Go Against Kavya & Celebrate His B'day With Shahs?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.