'Kumkum Bhagya' 16 Feb Written Update: Pragya To Lose Abhi Forever? Aliya-Purab Fight

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya leave the farmhouse to escape, the goons follow them to kill the former. Buaji, on the other hand, worries about the duo's safety and also leaves the house with Aliya and Purab to find them. Things turn ugly when Digvijay's men catch hold of Abhi near a cliff. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 16 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 16 episode, Abhi and Pragya indulge in sweet yet emotional conversations while returning home. The latter tells her husband that he's always talking about dying and leaving the world, whereas she's so engrossed in looking at the better perspectives towards life. She tells him that she doesn't want to think of any days without him and that his safety is most important to her. Buaji, Purab and Aliya leave home and hunt for the duo. Aliya gets pissed at the family for doing so much for the woman who has always brought troubles in their house. She tells them to not care for Pragya and soon Purab lashes out at her.

He requests Aliya to keep shut until they find them. Aliya then feels hurt as Purab has behaved rudely with her for the first time. She thinks she has to make Pragya learn a lesson. Abhi and Pragya bump into two men and soon Digvijay's goons follow them. They threaten the innocent man to reveal where the duo went in their car, and soon, they mention that the couple moved towards the cliff. As Abhi takes a turn, the goon comes in his way and stops his car. He requests him to get off and also threatens him to harass his wife. Abhi tells the goon to do everything to him but not touch or harm Pragya. Later on, the twist in the tale comes to light when he shoots a bullet and it hits Abhi's forehead, leaving his ladylove shattered.

