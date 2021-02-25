'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 25 Written Update: Doctors Declare Abhi Alive, Pragya's Life In Danger

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi is no more, Pragya refrains from accepting it. She goes to him and tells him to wake up. However, the nurse tells her that he's dead and now nothing can be done. Pragya lashes out at everyone and tells them that he will soon wake up. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 25 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 25 episode, after Pragya's inconsistent demands, the nurse agrees to her and calls the doctor. Digvijay's men are hunting for her but in vain. They are scared that if Digvijay learns that Pragya is free, he will not spare anyone, In a turn of events, after Digivjay reaches the factory, he realises that Pragya is free. He calls his men and asks for updates. They tell him to not worry and she will be killed too.

Pragya tries to provide some oxygen to Abhi and pumps his chest. After this, Abhi's hand moves and Pragya cries in happiness. But the nurse visits him again and informs her that he's dead. Pragya explains to her that she had seen his hand moving but she refuses to listen. After this, Pragya thinks about Abhi's safety and covers his face with the bedsheet. She tells herself that if the goons are looking for her, they will understand that she's here after they see Abhi's body. So she enacts a plan and hides. Soon, another doctor comes to check Abhi and tells the family that this is the first time he's seeing such a miracle.

While the doctors inform everyone that Abhi is alive, Pragya tries to escape from the hospital. She falls on the ground and soon Digvijay's men notice her. However, they get scared as the police arrive in the hospital. Digvijay reaches the hospital and tells the goons that he will find Abhi's wife and kill her with his own hands. His men fear that something bad is soon going to happen.

