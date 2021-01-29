'Kumkum Bhagya' February 1, 2021 Spoiler: Will Rhea And Prachi Save Their Parents?

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 29 episode, Abhi and Pragya hide from the henchman in the couple's home. The couple tells Abhi and Pragya how their own son abandoned them. Later, Abhi calls Purab and describes the henchman to him. Abhi and Pragya express their feelings for each other and also flirt with each other in the meantime. Pragya gets mad at Abhi for not remembering her birthday. Meanwhile, Ranbeer manages to send Rhea home telling her that her father's life is in danger. Rhea goes back home and Prachi arrives at the temple and bombards them with questions.

The pandit tells them that he does not wish to deceive anyone but they manage to convince him to go on with the rituals. The pandit then tells them about the auspicious time and asks them to be quick with the preparations. When Ranbeer finally sits for the wedding his hands begin to shiver and he almost gives up. He says that he does not wish to deceive Prachi and give up on her.

Kumkum Bhagya February 1 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 1 episode, Rhea reaches home and calls up Prachi. She tells Prachi that their father's life is in danger and someone wants to kill him. Prachi is shocked after listening to this when Rhea says her father is with Pragya and she called to know the location of Pragya. Prachi tells Shahana that Abhi and Pragya are in danger and they need to do something to save their parents.

Meanwhile, henchmen wanting to kill Abhi vow that they will succeed in their plan and kill him. The hitman says that he will kill Abhi but now before making him beg for his life. Will Rhea and Prachi join hands to save their parents?

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap which airs on Zee TV. Starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the show follows the love story of the lead actors who portray the characters of Abhi and Pragya. After the show took a 20-year-leap, it follows the story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Rhea and Prachi.

