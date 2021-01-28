'Kumkum Bhagya' January 29, 2021 Spoiler: Ranbeer And Prachi To Get Married?

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 28 episode, Pragya and Abhi run from the hitmen and Pragya twists her ankle in the process. They enter a poor couple’s house, who have been abandoned by their son. After the couple realise that a few men have been searching for Abhi and Pragya, they begin to debate on whether to let them stay in their house. Meanwhile, Meera is shattered when Aliya asks her to leave the house.

Alia vows to never give up until she manages to drag Pragya and her daughter out of her house. She says she won’t give up her dream of ruling over the Mehra house, so easily. At the temple, Rhea insists to get married to Ranbeer the very day. Ranbeer overhears Dadi and Sarita's conversation of Abhi and Pragya's wedding. Shahana and Palak try to keep Prachi and Rhea away from each other. However, Ranbeer finally comes up with a solution to escape the situation.

'Kumkum Bhagya' January 29, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 29 episode, Prachi asks Ranbeer why he looks so happy even before the wedding ceremony. Ranbeer tells Prachi now that she's here, the wedding will be held soon. Prachi gives a suspicious look to Ranbeer. The pandit announces that the muhrat for the wedding is too auspicious and if the muhrat is missed, something inauspicious might happen. Ranbeer then hurriedly asks Prachi to go and sit in the mandap for the wedding. Will Ranbeer marry Prachi?

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap starring actors Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. The show follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya, who fall in love and get married but separate from each other because of several evil people in their lives. The story of Kumkum Bhagya took a 20-year-leap and introduced Abhi and Pragya's daughters Rhea and Prachi. Rhea falls in love with one of her college friends Ranbeer, who in turn falls in love with Prachi, creating a love triangle between the sisters.

