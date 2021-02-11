'Kumkum Bhagya' February 11 Spoiler: Pragya Finds Herself Trapped In A Storeroom

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 10 episode, the fake police officer Ashok meets some of his old friends "snake" and "killer". Ashok then tells them that he has safely kept Abhi and Pragya in his farmhouse and they should proceed with their next plan. Meanwhile, Pragya dresses up for the Sangeet ceremony and Abhi is mesmerised to see Pragya dressed up beautifully. They dance at the ceremony and later Ashok's sister talks to Abhi while Pragya goes to her room.

She gets hold of a photo frame and finds out that the killer, "Snake" and "Ashok" are friends and they have been framed. Ashok's wife makes Pragya unconscious before she could take the next step and takes her to the location, as instructed by the killers. Abhi starts looking for Pragya when he finds out she's missing. At home, Dadi and Sarla start with the pooja ceremony to save their children's lives.

Kumkum Bhagya February 11 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 11 episode, Abhi searches for Pragya in the farmhouse. He reaches near the storerooms and calls out Pragya's name. Pragya responds from inside a storeroom. She finds out her hands are tied and tells Abhi that she's inside the room. Abhi asks what Pragya has been doing inside the room. Pragya asks Abhi to come near the door and tells him that the goons and the inspector are plotting against them together. Abhi gets a shock when he hears this and tells her he will try to free Pragya from the room so they can escape from the farmhouse. Abhi is about to push the door and break it when someone hits him on his head with a stick.

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic daily soap following the story of Abhi and Pragya and their twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. It stars actors Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee, Shikha Singh in the lead roles. The show recently took a twenty-year leap where Abhi and Pragya's daughters were introduced.

