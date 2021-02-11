'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Ayesha Singh Shares BTS Pic Feat 'weird' Crew Member

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared a quirky picture featuring a weird crew member. Interestingly, in the photo, along with Ayesha, a girl is featured, who is holding a round-shape mirror. Meanwhile, the mirror captured Ayesha, who was making a quirky face.

Instagramming the picture, Singh wrote a short caption, which read, "Miss you most adorable weird kid" and tagged a certified makeup artist Resham Kundnani. As per the hashtags, it was a behind-the-scene-picture captured on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Scroll down to take a look at Ayesha Singh's Instagram post.

Ayesha shares GHKKPM BTS:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 40k double-taps and is still counting. On the other side, a handful of fans and followers took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, the makeup artist's reply for Ayesha's post read, "Miss you too lovey this pic is so cute", in the comments box. A section of fans extended prayers for Ayesha's speedy recovery as she recently suffered a knee injury. Fans requesting Ayesha to get her Instagram account verified was also a common sight in her comments box.

A peek into Ayesha Singh's Instagram

Though Ayesha Singh is not an avid social media user, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts; from sharing BTS videos via the story session to celebrating milestones. The previous post of the actor, which came a week ago, featured her co-star Neil Bhatt. In the caption, she extended her gratitude towards 'Sairat' fans. The pictures were clicked during a celebration on the set as the serial completed 100 episodes.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was launched by Star Plus in October, last year. Within a couple of weeks, the show managed to grab a spot in the TRP charts. The romantic-drama revolves around the life of Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The serial unfolds the struggles of Virat when he decides to sacrifices his love in honour of a promise he made to a dying man.

