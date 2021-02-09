Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Feb 10: Pragya Finds Out Police Is Involved With Goons

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 9 episode, Abhi and Pragya are taken to the police officer's farmhouse which is decorated for his sister's sangeet ceremony. They reach the house and the police officer asks them to switch off their phones so the henchmen don't track them down. Later, the police officer's mother takes Abhi away from Pragya for her to get ready for the Sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, at home, Dadi and Sarita provoke Purab to call up Abhi.

They invite a Panditji home and show him Abhi and Pragya's 'kundali'. The pandit tells them that Pragya's life is in danger for the next 12 hours and gives them an idea to save her. Alia insults the Pandit. Later, the police officer gets a call from the police van which is travelling with a snake. The inspector comes there and kills the real policemen, revealing that he is Digvijay's man.

Kumkum Bhagya February 9 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Abhi and Pragya dance their hearts out at the police officer's sister's Sangeet ceremony. Later, Pragya goes inside the house and a photo frame falls on the ground. Pragya picks up the photo frame and sees the picture of the police officer and the henchman. Pragya recollects where she has seen those men in the picture and realises they are the same people who tried to kill her and Abhi. Pragya also realises that the henchmen are involved with the policeman and their life is still in danger. Will Abhi and Pragya manage to escape from the clutches of Digvijay's men?

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic show starring Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee in the lead roles. The show started with focusing on the love life of Abhi and Pragya and took an interesting twist when Abhi and Pragya's daughters, Rhea and Prachi were introduced. The show also focuses on the love life of Rhea and Prachi who fall in love with the same boy named Ranbeer.

