'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Feb 2: Rhea Exposes Aliya's Ugly Deeds; Abhi Senses Danger

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on February 2, starts with Ranbir thanking Aryan, Jai and Palak while requesting them to help him in the hour of need. Later, they narrate all the lies and plans they made for Ranbir and Prachi's wedding while pulling Ranbir's leg. Scroll down to read all the highlights of the latest Kumkum Bhagya episode.

Kumkum Bhagya February 2 episode

Prachi seraches Pragya; Rhea meets Aliya

Meanwhile, Prachi reaches home with Shahana and starts looking for Pragya. She checks the home and terrace, but in vain. They also inquire the neighbours to get a lead for Pragya's whereabouts. On the other hand, worried Rhea reaches home and Aliya tells her that she has thrown Meera out of the house. Aliya lies to Rhea and tells her that Meera spoke ill about the latter.

Daadi taunts Aliya

While Aliya gets irritated over the fact that Abhi is not taking her calls, Daadi enters with Saritha. She taunts Aliya and says that Abhi wants to spend quality time with his wife Pragya. and, that is why he is not taking her calls. On the other hand, Rhea starts questioning about Meera to Aliya, as the former feels that Meera can't talk ill about her.

Abhi and Pragya have a moment

As the episode progresses further, Abhi starts feeding Pragya from his hand, and, pretends that the latter bit his fingertip. Later, they share a romantic moment, However, Pragya again taunts Abhi for not remembering her phone number. When Abhi tries to grab Pragya, she runs and locks him in the room. Meanwhile, the shooters learn that Abhi and Pragya are hidden in the village.

Abhi senses danger

As Pragya locks Abhi, the latter requests her to open the door as he feels the danger. Pragya quickly opens the door and the duo again have a romantic moment. Before Abhi can proceed further, Pragya again manages to escape and locks him. She asks Abhi to wait for the night of the honeymoon.

Rhea exposes Aliya

As Aliya fails to answer Rhea's question, the latter reveals to the family that Aliya locked her in the storeroom as she did not want Abhi to marry Meera. Hearing this, Purab comes and says that after learning this, Abhi will throw Aliya out of the house. Daadi also warns Aliya.

