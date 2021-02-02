Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Feb 1: Pragya Takes Abhi's Test; Shooters Mess Up

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on February 1, starts with Ranbir telling Aryan that he cannot marry Prachi by deceit as his love is truthful. Later, he looks at Prachi through the garland and says that he can’t. Ranbir hands over the garland to Jai and is about to leave. However, Aryan stops him and asks him to stick to his plan. Before the rituals can be procced further, Prachi gets a call from Rhea.

Ranbir to backout from the original plan?

As Prachi takes Rhea's call, Ranbir mistakenly spills the sindoor on Prachi's hairline. Meanwhile, Rhea asks about Abhi and Pragya's whereabouts and informs her that their life is in danger. As soon as Prachi learns that she leaves with Shahana to search Abhi and Pragya.

Pragya takes a love test

On the other hand, Pragya is upset with Abhi as he doesn’t remember Pragya’s phone number. Later, she asks him a few more questions about their relationship and Abhi fails to answer correctly. Later, Abhi requests her to ask questions about their love life as he wants to remember all the good things. Amid their romantic moment, aunty interrupts. She, later, blesses Abhi and Pragya.

Shooters mess up

Meanwhile, shooter 1 and 2 decide to kill Abhi and Pragya to get an equal share. But, shooter 3 teases shooter 1. And, in an ugly fight, shooter 1 kills shooter 3. To keep this a secret, he bribes shooter 3 and 5 to keep mum and in exchange, he will give the equal money after bagging the prize to kill Abhi and Pragya.

Abhi and Pragya perfom post-wedding rituals

Aunty offers food to Abhi and Pragya while asking them to eat from the same plate. Later, she puts a kaala tikka on Pragya. On the other hand, Daadi and Saritha reach the latter's home and start preparing for Pragya's grah pravesh while assuming that she will come there. Meanwhile, Ranbir apologises to Jai and Palak for troubling them while Aryan light ups the situation by cracking a joke. As the episode comes to its end, Pragya gets emotional seeing the old-aged couple taking care of her and Abhi.

