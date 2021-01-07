'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 6, 2021: Preeta Spots Akshay With A Mysterious Girl

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Akshay enters the same mall where Kritika and Preeta have been shopping. He calls Ruchika and tells her that he has reached the mall. He notices Preeta in the mall, from the mirror and she sees him too. But when Preeta turns around, she does not find Akshay behind her. She gets suspicious since she was sure it was Akshay who was standing behind her.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 6, 2021

Akshay tries to escape and runs into Srishti while escaping. He reaches the changing room where Kritika is trying on her clothes. Unknowingly, he picks up an orange dress Kritika had chosen for her wedding function. Akshay reaches the cash counter when Preeta spots him again. She approaches him but stops when Ruchika enters the mall and hugs Akshay. He gifts her the dress and Preeta is shocked to see this. She follows him and calls him out but he ignores her.

Akshay and Ruchika notice Preeta and separate ways. They decide to meet at a hotel and Preeta spots them together again. Akshay and Ruchika enter the hotel and Preeta follows them. Preeta is stopped by the receptionist and he asks her to leave from there. Preeta waits outside the hotel till Akshay and Ruchika come back. Meanwhile, she calls Kritika and apologizes to her for not being around for shopping. Kritika tells Preeta Srishti has been a great help for her.

After Ruchika and Akshay come out of the hotel, Preeta calls him but he ignores her. Akshay goes towards his car and Preeta decides to talk to Ruchika. Akshay sees Preeta talking to Ruchika and goes there to distract her. Ruchika escapes from there and Preeta starts questioning Akshay about Ruchika. Sherlyn comes there and asks what Preeta had been doing with Akshay. Sherlyn leaves from there when Preeta gives her a befitting reply. She asks Akshay to drop her home but he denies and tells her he’s busy. Preeta reaches Luthra house and finds Kritika in a good mood. She decides not to tell Kritika about Akshay and spoiler her happy mood. Kritika shows Preeta all that she bought from the shopping mall.

