'Kundali Bhagya' January 8, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Tells Rakhi About Akshay's Affair?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta comes home to find Srishti and Kritika happily showing off the clothes they bought. Preeta casually asks Kritika how she met Akshay to which Kritika replies that she met him in college and now they're getting married. She also tells Preeta that when Akshay was in Dubai she felt disconnected from him. Preeta leaves after talking to her and Srishti senses something wrong. Akshay meets Ruchika again and tells her to have a look at all the things she asked him to bring.

Just then Kritika comes there and she thinks he surprised her. Ruchika takes a shawl and hides in the back seat while Kritika comes there and sits in the front seat. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to her mother and shares about Akshay. She tells her mother that Kritika is like a sister to her. Srishti gets upset when Preeta says Kritika is like a sister to her. Preeta apologizes to Srishti while Sarla suggests Preeta to find out the truth before exposing Akshay.

Kundali Bhagya January 8, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Akshay drops Kritika home and when she reaches home, she tells him that after they get married, she won't spare him alone even for a minute. Akshay happily agrees to her and Kritika drives away in the car. When she gets off the car, she notices Ruchika's dress stuck in the car's door. She goes to open the door when Akshay stops her and distracts her from opening the door.

At the Luthra house, Rakhi and Preeta sit together when Rakhi notices Preeta's facial expressions and senses that she's tensed. She asks Preeta if there's anything wrong and tells her to share what's bothering her since she looks tensed. Will Preeta tell Rakhi about Akshay and his lover?

