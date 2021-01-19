'Kumkum Bhagya' January 20, 2021 Spoiler: Abhi Is Adamant To Marry Meera

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 19 episode, Pragya stops Abhi's wedding with Meera but Aliya proves it to them that their divorce is legal. She reminds them of the Hoshiarpur incident and tells them how she tricked them to sign papers, eventually leading to their divorce. Meanwhile, Dadi and Sarita go to the same temple as Prachi and Shanaya. Aliya creates another misunderstanding between Abhi and Pragya and Abhi gets adamant to marry Meera.

He drags Meera to the mandap to get married but Pragya stops him. She vows to never let Abhi marry anyone else, and destroys the mandap. However, Abhi, who is adamant to marry Meera, decides to get married to her at the temple. On the other hand, Aryan ends up finding the wrong pandit for Ranbeer and Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya January 20, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 20 episode, Aliya speaks between Abhi and Pragya. She tells them that she has proved Abhi and Pragya are divorced and has the papers in her hand. Aliya asks Pragya if she can prove Abhi is still her husband legally. Abhi butts in and asks Aliya if he asked her to interfere in their personal matter.

He tells Aliya that it's their personal matter and she has no right to speak between him and Pragya. He further tells her that if there's anyone who has the right to speak between him and Pragya, it is Meera. Pragya gets shocked to know Abhi has given Meera the authority to interfere and speak between them.

The show Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles of Pragya and Abhi. The show revolves around the love story of Abhi and Pragya and has also taken a 20 year-leap, introducing the twin daughters of Abhi and Pragya, Prachi and Rhea. The show also follows their lives and love affairs.

