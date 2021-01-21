'Bigg Boss Tamil' 4 Winner Aari Arujunan Reveals Why He Kept Silent After His Win

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was one of the most exciting shows on TV so far. The season's finale took place on January 17, 2021. Aari Arujunan emerged as the winner of the title along with Rupees 50 lakh prize money. Recently, the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner came to light and revealed why he kept silent after his win.

Have a look at Aari Arujunan’s Instagram post -

On Instagram, Aari posted a video on January 21. In the video, Aari mentioned that he was ill right from the ticket to the finale task and hence he could not meet his fans. He also apologized to them and said that by God’s grace he was better and he would like to meet his fans very soon. He also thanked his fans for their love and support and requesting them to consider him as their family and stay connected. He mentioned that his win belonged to his fans and would be back in action soon. The video has received a large number of views in no time. Fans and followers have dropped numerous comments on the video sending good wishes and love to Aari.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner of Grand Finale was selected after a lot of voting process. Aari won the show with a vote bank of more than 16 crores. Aari was loved by the audiences due to his innate quality of questioning. He played the game with a lot of strategies which was liked by a lot of people and receiving a huge fanbase. Bala turned out to be the runner up of the show with 7 crore votes.

More about Aari Arujunan -

Aari Arujunan featured in theatre before entering into films. He made his feature film debut in Rettaisuzhi in 2010 which was produced by director Shankar. He had a breakthrough performance as Murugan in Nedunchaalai. He also starred in other films such as Maya, Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey, Nagesh Thiraiyarangam and others. He is the receiver of various awards. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan and Aleka.

