'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Pragya To Take A Stand To Save Her Love

In Kumkum Bhagya January 13 episode, Rhea gets frustrated over how to stop Abhi and Meera's wedding. She gets a call from Prachi to remind her of the wedding. Rhea says she knows her job and does not need to be reminded about it by her elder sister. Prachi says she broke up with Ranbeer for this and Rhea should take a step soon.

Prachi offers Rhea help but the latter denies it, saying she will manage things on her own. She goes to Abhi's room where Alia and Mitali get him dressed. She wonders why Meera did not come to her room at night, not aware that Alia knew about Rhea's plan and made her stay in her room the whole night.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Pragya sits and thinks about Abhi's words which broke her heart. She wonders about Abhi and Meera's engagement and Sarita sees her crying. She tells her to take a step and save her wedding. Pragya leaves the room and Sarita and Dadi talk over the phone. They share how bad they are feeling for Abhi and Meera's wedding.

Meanwhile, Meera gets ready for the wedding and Rhea comes there. She asks her why she did not come to meet her last night, to which she replies that Alia had asked her to wait in her room. Rhea understands Alia's plan and comes straight to the point. She tells Meera not to marry her father because she emotionally blackmailed him earlier and now does not want him to marry anyone. Meera says she won't back off now and will marry Abhi.

Rhea tells her, in that case, she will never accept her as her mother. Meera asks Rhea to do as she wants. Rhea leaves the room and Meera thinks that she does not want to break Rhea's heart, but she cannot help it. She thinks that only Pragya can stop the wedding now. Mitali and Alia set a trap for Rhea and lock her in the outhouse. Pallavi brings a new dress for Rhea and Ranbeer decides to give it to Prachi. He is about to take the dress when he gets a call and leaves.

On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi talk to each other through telepathy. He tells her that he knows she will come and save her love from getting married. Pragya thinks Abhi wanted to leave her and so she left him, on her own. She reaches the window and a box falls. She picks it up and finds Abhi's picture in it. Pragya decides to save her love, her marriage, and her husband for the sake of not only her 'kumkum', but also for her 'love'.

