'Kumkum Bhagya' January 28, 2021 Spoiler: Aliya Vows To Throw Pragya Out Of The House

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 27 episode, Abhi and Pragya escape from the killers who are on their toes to shoot Abhi. They realise that the shooters have been following them for a long time and escape from them, making stops at various places. Abhi and Pragya get closer to each other again and make promises of spending forever with each other. Abhi calls Purab to inform him that some people have been following them. Purab informs the police that some men have been trying to kill Abhi and Pragya.

Meanwhile, Ranbeer reaches the temple and Rhea comes there too. Aryan tries to distract Rhea and she thinks Aryan is about to get married to Palak. She wonders if Aliya knows that Aryan is getting married to Palak. Meanwhile, Aliya gets mad at Meera for betraying her. Meera comes back home and Aliya orders to drag her out of the house. Meera pleads Aliya to let her stay in the house but Aliya asks her to leave.

'Kumkum Bhagya' January 28, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya January 28 episode, Abhi and Pragya reach a village and decide to stay there till things get back to normal. Abhi flirts with Pragya and expresses his feelings for her. He tells her that he cannot afford to die for someone now. He says that although he does not care about his own life, he cares for Pragya.

Meanwhile, Aliya is fuming with rage and says that she is the only one who can rule over their house. She asks Taai how she had the audacity to think that Pragya and her daughter would come back home and start ruling on their house. Aliya says she will not give up on her house and property so easily. She vows to fight till her last breath and makes sure to throw Pragya and her daughter out of the house. Will Aliya succeed in her next 'evil' plan?

