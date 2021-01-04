'Kumkum Bhagya' January 5, 2021 Spoiler: What Will Be Alia's Next Evil Move?

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea tells Prachi to breakup with Ranbeer to see her mother happy with Abhi again. Prachi does not say anything and leaves from there. Ranbeer comes to meet her but she ignores him. Later, Sarita and Dadi are in a conversation to bring back Abhi and Pragya close. Prachi comes home and thinks about Pragya and Abhi.

Pragya comes to her room and they get into a conversation about family and relationships. After Pragya leaves, Prachi makes her decision to stay away from Ranbeer. She decides to sacrifice her own love to bring Abhi and Pragya together again because she does not want to see her mother hurt again.

Ranbeer comes to Prachi's house to look for her but she hides from him. Sarita tells Prachi that Ranbeer loves her a lot and she should not hurt him. Rhea goes home and tells Alia that she played her cards to separate Ranbeer and Prachi. Alia gets happy but is left shocked when she learns Rhea will ask Abhi not to marry Meera.

Kumkum Bhagya January 5, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of KumKum Bhagya, Abhi gets irritated with Rhea and asks her what more he can do for her. Rhea tells Abhi that he was going to marry Meera because of her and now she's asking him not to marry Meera. Alia eavesdrops their conversation and is shocked to hear Rhea's decision. Meanwhile, Alia talks to herself and says that it was always about Abhi and Pragya and will always be about them. She says that now she won't need Rhea to ruin Abhi and Pragya's relationship nor will she need Rhea and Ranbeer's "so called" love story. What will be Alia's next evil move to ruin Abhi and Pragya's relationship further?

