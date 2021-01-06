'Kumkum Bhagya' January 7, 2021 Spoiler: Abhi And Pragya Confess Their Love Again

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi confesses to Shahana why she broke up with Ranbeer. She asks Shahana to promise her not to tell anyone the real reason for her breakup. Meanwhile, Aryan tells Ranbeer that Prachi is a nice girl and there must be some other reason why she broke up. Ranbeer gets mad at Aryan for taking Prachi's side and then gets into a physical fight. Meanwhile, Sarita and Dadi make a plan to make Pragya and Abhi meet.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' December 18, 2020 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta Dance Their Hearts Out

Pragya leaves her house for some work and bumps into Abhi. On the way, they eat panipuri and Abhi and Pragya get closer to each other. Pragya also gets jealous of Meera, when she gets closer to Abhi. On the other hand, Prachi tells Rhea that she broke up with Ranbeer. Rhea gets happy and tells Prachi that she will now separate Abhi and Meera to bring Abhi and Pragya close. Prachi asks Rhea to do her job as soon as possible. Rhea promises Prachi to do as said by evening.

Also Read: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Share Stunning Pictures From Maldives

Kumkum Bhagya January 7 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi and Pragya get closer to each other. Abhi holds Pragya lovingly and asks her if she loves him. He tells her that if she's so insecure about him and if she loves him so much why does she not admit it. Pragya finally admits that she loves Abhi and says that she loves him and also says that she knows he loves her a lot too. Abhi and Pragya get extremely close, Will they reunite this time?

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' January 5, 2021 Spoiler: What Will Be Alia's Next Evil Move?

The show Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap which airs on ZEE TV. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya. Currently, the show has taken a 20-year leap and follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya as well as focuses on the lives of their twin daughters Prachi and Rhea.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update: Preeta Exposes Mahira And Sherlin's Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.