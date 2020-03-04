Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 04, 2020: Sarita Behen's New Plan To Save Ranbir

March 04, 2020's episode, begins with Prachi and Ranbir having a heartfelt conversation. Prachi tells Ranbir that she is worried about his marriage with Maya. She feels like their relationship will end if he gets married. However, Ranbir assures her that he will never get married to Maya and that even if he does, he would never abandon Prachi.

Prachi and Ranbir then go to Prachi's house. Over there, Ranbir meets Prachi's family and tells them that he is afraid of Maya, and her father, Mr Choubey. Sarita behen then comes up with a plan. She tells Ranbir to get married to another woman. She adds that this woman can later come to his wedding with Maya, and show the marriage proof. This could potentially put an end to his relationship with Maya.

Ranbir, Prachi, and her family, all love this new idea. Ranbir then thanks Sarita behen for her amazing plan and leaves the house. Aaliya arrives at the Kholi's house and tells them that she will help them get rid of Maya and her parents. She then contacts a lawyer and asks him to file a case. However, the lawyer tells them that Mr Choubey is a politician, so the case would be difficult. He also adds that the video of Ranbir proposing to Maya is undeniable evidence, and if shown in court, will force Ranbir to marry Maya.

Ranbir tells his family that the only way to get out of this situation is to make Maya's parents dissolve the marriage. He then leaves the house. Aaliya asks Vikram to arrange a meeting with Maya's father. Meanwhile, Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house to meet Dimple, his future fake wife. Ranbir playfully flirts with Dimple and thanks her for helping him out by faking a marriage. Prachi then gets jealous when she sees Ranbir with Dimple.

