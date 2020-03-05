Kumkum Bhagya Written Update March 05, 2020: The Wedding Day Begins

March 05, 2020's episode, begins with Ranbir and Prachi meeting Dimple. Dimple and Ranbir flirt with each other and Prachi gets jealous. Ranbir and Prachi have a cute argument, after which Prachi helps Dimple get ready for the fake marriage.

Once Ranbir and Dimple are ready for their marriage, Shahana helps them wear garlands to make the photo look authentic. Prachi also applies tika on their forehead. Shahana then asks Ranbir to put his arm around Dimple for the photo. He does so, and Shahana then takes a photo of their fake wedding.

After the photo is taken, Dimple pretends to kiss Ranbir, making Prachi jealous. Prachi stops them from kissing and tells them that picture is already taken so they do not have to pretend. Prachi then tells them that they need to come up with a story for the fake engagement to make it feel realistic. Ranbir then holds Prachi's hand and the two have a romantic moment.

Vikram and Aaliya arrive at the minister's office and offer him ₹10 lakhs as a party donation. The minister is happy with this proposition and asks them what they want. Vikram then tells the minister about Mr Choubey and how he is trying to force a marriage between Ranbir and Maya.

However, the minister, upon hearing Mr Choubey's name, tells them that he already has enough money and does not need theirs. Moreover, he also reveals that Mr Choubey is a very powerful junior member of his own party. He then tells them to accept Ranbir and Maya's marriage.

Meanwhile, Dimple asks Shahana about Ranbir and Prachi. Shahana reveals that they both love each other, but Prachi is confused. Dimple then says that Prachi does love Ranbir and that the two will soon be together. Later, Prachi asks Ranbir to go to drop Dimple at her house. She also tells him to not stop anywhere else. Ranbir asks her why, but she cutely avoids the question. The two then have a romantic moment, after which Ranbir leaves along with Dimple.

The next day, Vikram and his family get ready for Ranbir's wedding. Vikram notices that no one from the Mehra family has shown up. Aaryan tells him that they will not come, as they think the wedding is wrong. Mr Choubey then calls Vikram and threatens him, telling him to come to the wedding on time.

Aaryan realizes that Ranbir is happy despite his current situation. Ranbir reveals his new plan to Aaryan, who agrees with the idea and says that it will surely end the marriage. Meanwhile, Prachi goes to Dimple's house to take her to the wedding. However, when she meets the housemaid, she is shocked to learn that Dimple has left for an outdoor shoot.

