'Kumkum Bhagya' March 3 Spoiler: After Bail, Pragya Re-enters Mehra Mansion As 'Gayatri'

Zee TV's widely-popular soap opera Kumkum Bhagya is witnessing some high-end drama lately. In the latest episodes, Pragya is shown to make several efforts to meet Abhi while she also tried to not let Aliya and the guards know about her whereabouts. In the previous episode, Pragya is shown to enter the Mehra mansion from another gate but to her misfortune, Digvijay kept an eye on her as he didn't want her to save Abhi's life. Read Kumkum Bhagya spoilers for March 3, 2021, to find out what the show has in store for the viewers in its upcoming episode.

'Kumkum Bhagya' March 3 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 2 episode, the viewers will witness how Pragya tries her level best to reunite with her husband Abhi but her efforts go down the drain because of Aliya and Digvijay. However, when she still tries to enter the house, Aliya calls the cops on her and gets her arrested. Despite her attempts of telling the police about Aliya's false intentions, she gets taken away by the cops. In Kumkum Bhagya March 3 episode, Pragya asks the inspector to meet Ram Sita temple's pandit Badrinath who will testify that she and Abhi are married. Although the pandit earlier agrees to testify Abhi and Pragya's marriage, he changes his statement against Pragya on Aliya's order.

Aliya emotionally blackmails him to prove Pragya wrong in front of the cops by telling him that Pragya wants to get Abhi killed to inherit her property. Aliya also goes on to bribe the pandit in the name of donation, which leads to the latter testifying against Pragya in his statement to the police. Soon after Prachi comes to know about Pragya's arrest, she seeks help from Ranbir to get her bailed.

Later, Prachi, Ranbir and Shahana come to Pragya's rescue and complete all the bail formalities. After releasing Pragya from the jail, the inspector warns her of re-arrest at attempts of returning to the Mehra mansion. As per what is shown in the promo of the upcoming Kumkum Bhagya episode, Prachi will re-enter the Mehra house despite the warning, but as Gayatri. As Gayatri, Pragya will be seen donning a traditional Rajasthani attire with a ghoonghat on to try to meet Abhi without letting anyone know about it.

Take a look

