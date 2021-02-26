What Happened To Abhi In 'Kumkum Bhagya'? Is Abhi's Condition Critical?

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles has taken a major turn. The show is showcasing high-end drama where Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) is seen in a critical condition. In case you are wondering, here's what happened to Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 26 Written Update: Aliya Doesn't Allow Pragya To Meet Abhi

What happened to Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya?

In the earlier episodes, the story shows several chasing Abhi and Pragya (Sriti Jha). However, during a fight, when Pragya hits the goon, another man comes from behind and bangs a rod on Abhi's head. He falls on the ground, faints and his forehead starts bleeding.

Sometime later, she tries to bring back Abhi’s consciousness by sprinkling water on him. As the duo walks to find their way back home, goons attack them again. One of them shoots Abhi and he falls off the cliff.

Hurriedly, Kumkum Bhagya's Pragya takes Abhi to the hospital. Later, the killer abducts Pragya. On the other hand, Abhi’s condition worsens. When taken to the operation theatre, one of the doctors announces that Abhi's pulse rate is getting low. His life is in danger as doctors are unable to remove the bullet from his body.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 25 Written Update: Doctors Declare Abhi Alive, Pragya's Life In Danger

After a while, the doctors inform the family that Abhi is no more, leaving all of them devastated. Pragya somehow manages to reach the hospital and refuses to accept that Abhi is dead. She tries to provide some oxygen to Abhi and pumps his chest. By doing so, his hand moves. Soon, another doctor comes to check Abhi and tells the family that it is the first time he's seeing such a miracle. He informs them that Abhi is alive while his sister restricts Pragya from meeting him.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 24 Written Update: Pragya Realises Abhi Is Dead, Faces Aliya's Brunt

Aliya doesn't allow Pragya to meet Abhi

In the last episode, Pragya leaves for home. Prachi, Shahana and Sarita are eagerly waiting for Pragya to meet Abhi. They appreciate her righteousness and how she's fighting for her love. As Pragya reaches home, she locks herself in the bathroom and weeps bitterly. Sarita learns that Aliya (Abhi’s sister) has intentionally not allowed Pragya to meet her husband.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' 23 Feb Written Update: Pragya-Abhi Reach Hospital, Aliya Brainwashes Rhea

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.