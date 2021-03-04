'Kumkum Bhagya' March 4 Spoiler: Pragya Reaches The Mehra House And Goes To Abhi's Room

In Kumkum Bhagya March episode, Ranbeer drops Prachi home and she starts walking towards him. Ranbeer turns around and asks Prachi if she has anything to say. Prachi thanks him and tells him she has nothing else to say. Meanwhile, Pragya recollects how Aliya insulted and humiliated her when she only wanted to meet Abhi. She tells that nobody can stop her from meeting Abhi and remembers how Aliya wanted a servant from the village, to serve her. Meanwhile, Aliya calls up Purab and learns that he has spoken to a detective agency to search for the people who wanted to kill Abhi.

Mital comes there and tells Aliya that Purab loves Abhi a lot and will find out about the killer even when he's staying in London. Pragya then comes up with the idea of becoming a servant and enter Mehra household to meet Abhi. When she reaches there, the old house help tells Pragya that the Mehra house is a mental asylum. Pragya worries that Aliya might find out about her because of her voice and changes it. She praises herself and her work and says that she will need to go back home at night, after finishing the daily chores. Pragya agrees to her condition and puts another condition in front of her.

Kumkum Bhagya March 4 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 4 episode, Pragya reaches the Mehra household and is given a few chores to complete. However, she reaches Abhi's room and enters it. She calls out for Abhi from the room and says that she has come to meet him. Meanwhile, someone watches Pragya from the door and tries to enter it, while Pragya looks for Abhi in his room.

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular daily soap that airs on ZeeTV during the weekdays. The story of the show revolves around the love story of Abhi and Pragya, characters played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show also stars Shikha Singh as Alia. The characters of Rhea and Prachi are portrayed by Pooja Banerjee and Mughda Chaphekar, respectively. Currently, on the show, Abhi and Pragya separate again due to an accident but Pragya tries to make her way to him, again.

