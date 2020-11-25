'Kumkum Bhagya' November 26 2020 Spoiler: Ranbeer Reveals Being Engaged To Prachi

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is undeniably one of the most watched daily soaps in India television. The soap opera has been on air for more than five years now and has a huge fan-following across the country. It castsShabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. In yesterday's episode, i.e. November 24, 2020, we see how Alia confesses to Mitali that the latter was the one who was responsible for orchestrating Rhea’s arrest, which left her shocked while Abhi overhears the duo’s conversation and tells Alia he wouldn't let her tear apart his family yet again. However, read the below-mentioned Kumkum Bhagya spoilers to find out what's going to happen next on the show.

Kumkum Bhagya November 25 2020 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya November 25 episode, Alia will hold Rhea's hand at the police station and question her whether Pragya is more close to her heart. In her response, Rhea will shrug off her hand and set the record straight that for a daughter, her mother will always remain the most important individual. Alia will then remind Rhea about Pragya leaving her, but the latter will refuse to pay attention to Alia's manipulative tactics and will eventually ask her to stop obtruding her. Later, Rhea will speak about Alia losing her love and respect as Prachi while Pragya will overhear their conversation.

Kumkum Bhagya November 26 2020 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya November 26 episode, Ranbeer will leave his family members shocked after he will reveal being already engaged to Prachi. Meanwhile, Prachi will call Rhea names and will tell Pragya that Rhea has no importance in her life. However, Pragya will go on to reveal that she is her sister to Prachi, which will leave her in utter shock.

Kumkum Bhagya so far

So far in the show, Pragya explained to Alia about not filing an FIR against Rhea, but she did not believe her and continued to accuse her of doing so. Then, Alia said that Pragya was attempting to take revenge from Abhi for Kiara’s death by punishing Rhea. On the other hand, Pragya pleaded Abhi to trust her, while Rhea wept oceans of tears in the jail. Furthermore, Pragya got a call from Prachi wherein the latter got worried after she heard her upset tone. Thus, after disconnecting the call, Abhi approached her and urged her to withdraw the FIR she filed.

