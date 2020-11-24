'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update  For November 23: Rhea Gets Arrested On Diwali Night

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 23, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 12, 2020: Sanju Kidnaps Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 23 episode starts as Ranbir insists that Prachi and Ranbir complete their engagement ceremony. He asks Prachi to put the ring on his finger and declares that they are now engaged. Pragya calls Prachi and asks Prachi to call Rhea in order to wish her "Happy Diwali". Pragya asks Rhea to talk to Prachi as well. Abhi tells Rhea how important she is for him and what she means to him. Later, Ranbir questions Pragya’s actions and gets into an argument with Prachi.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For November 16, 2020: Abhi Compliments Pragya

Both, Prachi and Rhea try to call each other in order to give their Diwali wishes, while Abhi and Pragya discuss their fate. Just as Pallavi looks for Ranbir, Vikram points out to her how she lives only for her son Ranbir. Both of them recall the time when Ranbir was born amidst Pallavi’s major pregnancy complications. Prachi’s call finally gets through to Rhea but Rhea disconnects as she hears Mitali’s urgent cries. Rhea tries to ask Mitali as to what is going on but Mitali asks Rhea to stay inside her room. Rhea fears that Aaliya has hurt Pragya and rushes downstairs after Mitali. All the Mehra family members gather before the front door and Abhi learns that the police is at the gate of their house.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 17, 2020: Pragya Catches Rhea And Sanju

The police barges in and announces that they have come here in order to arrest Rhea for trying to kill Prachi in the case of “attempt to murder”. Pragya, Abhi, Aaliya, and others protest against it and do not allow the police officers to touch Rhea. Just as the senior official arrives, she tells everyone that it is Pragya who has filed an FIR against Rhea. While the police take Rhea away, Aaliya accuses Pragya of only loving Prachi and not Rhea. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 18, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.