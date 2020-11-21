'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 20, 2020: Rhea And Pragya Bond With Each Other

In the November 20 episode of Kumkum Bhagya, furious Alia vows to destroy Pragya. Ranbir and Prachi share a few romantic moments together. Meanwhile, Abhi is overjoyed to watch Pragya and Rhea together as they celebrate Diwali.

The episode begins with Alia furiously breaking things in her room when Mitali makes an entry. Angry Alia shouts and thinks that Pragya has snatched Rhea away from her. Meanwhile, Mitali tries to calm her down, however, she also suggests that Pragya will soon take her revenge from them and make them their servant. Angry Alia, upon hearing that asks Mitali to leave her alone. She adds that she needs time to plot something against her. Cruel Alia declares that she will win the battle by hook or by crook.

Rhea and Pragya bond with each other

On the other hand, Rhea justifies that she did not want to kill Parchi. Pragya admits that she was mistaken and apologised for slapping her. Rhea says it is fine because she did not get an opportunity to slap her in her childhood. The duo smiles and Dadi appear at the same time. She extends her blessing to them and says that they can now can live as a happy family together. Rhea takes Pragya to celebrate Diwali.

Shabana teases Ranbir

Shahana teases Ranbir and Saritha chimes in to know what happened. Shabana explains how Ranbir denied drinking tea when she asked him, however, when Prachi did the same, he agreed instantly. Parchi gets tea for everyone and Saritha takes Shahana inside with her. Prachi goes inside too but Ranbir follows her.

In her room, Ranbir asks Prachi, if she still thinks he is a loafer. But Prachi explains that it was her previous opinion. However, upon knowing that he is a kind-hearted man, she feels that her destiny is tied with him. Ranbir adjusts her hair and opines that his life is Prachi’s and that he can do anything for her. Ranbir then drinks the tea and says that there is no sugar in it. However, when Prachi takes a sip, she finds it proper. Later, Ranbir drinks the tea again and explains how the tea has become perfect.

Abhi rejoices

Rhea and Pragya light diyas together and Abhi is overjoyed to watch them together. When Rhea goes to fetch crackers, Abhi asks Pragya how will she stay there as she is afraid of crackers. Pragya explains that she can do anything for her daughter. Rhea burns crackers and Abhi protects scared Pragya. Stay tuned for further updates about Kumkum Bhagya.

