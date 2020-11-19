'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 18, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 18, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in this latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya November 18 episode starts as Pragya scolds Sanju and Rhea. Just as Sanju jumps out of the window and goes, Pragya follows him. Rhea tells Pragya, “Please don’t go after him, why did you come to my room?”. She also starts following the two. Sanju falls down while running. Pragya asks, “How dare you to try to kill my daughter?”. Sanju points a knife at Pragya and says that he will stab her. She tells him that she is not scared. Rhea tells her to leave Sanju. Just as Pragya says “you know Sanju”, Ranbir comes over there. Sanju sees Ranbir and says that he has become a problem in my life. Sanju pushes Pragya and runs. Ranbir follows Sanju. Just as Rhea goes to help Pragya, Pragya says “don’t touch me Rhea”. Just as she goes crying, the firecrackers light up there. Rhea shouts “move away” and worries seeing Pragya. Rhea takes a lady’s shawl and covers up Pragya. Pragya and Rhea go away.

Pragya tells Rhea to not touch her and that she did the worse thing that that fire. Pragya says that when Prachi didn’t die in the accident, Rhea paid Sanju to kill her. Rhea says that she didn’t do that. Pragya asks when Rhea attempted suicide and why she put all the blame on Prachi as Rhea knows that Prachi never came between Ranbir and Rhea. Rhea says that Pragya just sees Prachi always and that Rhea regrets thinking why Prachi is alive as she wanted to kill her. Pragya slaps Rhea and tells her to not talk about Prachi’s death again. Pragya tells Rhea that Prachi is her sister and Pragya is her mother. Rhea tells Pragya, “Finally, you accepted what you are to me, you are just a namesake mother”. Rhea argues with Pragya and cries. Charkho Mera plays in the background. Just as Pragya goes near Rhea, Rhea tells her to not touch her.

Rhea says that she thought of killing Prachi when she didn’t know that Prachi is her elder sister. When Rhea comes to know about this, she tells Pragya that she compares Rhea with Prachi all the time and Pragya is the one who made Rhea like before. Rhea says that she has equal rights on Pragya’s love like Prachi but Pragya left Rhea alone. Even when Rhea was hospitalised after attempting suicide, Pragya didn’t come to meet Rhea. Pragya says “I came there”. Rhea says that she was waiting for Pragya, everyone came to see Rhea, even the house servants came but Pragya didn’t come to see Rhea and that is all because of Prachi. Rhea says that Pragya doesn’t even remember that she gave birth to Rhea, or rather she will remember because Prachi and Rhea are twins. Rhea says, “I have waited for my mum for 20 years, you ended that wait now, stay away from me”. Pragya asks Rhea to listen to her once but Rhea says “stay away from me” as she goes. Pragya cries.

