'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for Nov 25, 2020: Aaliya Tries To Pin Rhea Against Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 25, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 25 episode starts as Alia accuses Pragya of planning to take the revenge for Kiara and arresting Rhea on purpose. Prachi gets very worried after she hears Pragya’s upset tone over the phone. Abhi requests Pragya in order to withdraw her complaint she has made against Rhea. Meanwhile, Aaliya confesses to Mitali that it was all her plan and she is the one who got Rhea arrested.

Mitali somehow manages to convince Abhi that Aaliya loves both his daughters but doesn’t like Pragya for her wrong-doings. Mitali also warns Aaliya to get to Rhea before Pragya gets there. Just as Pragya arrives at the police station with Prachi, Prachi affirms that Rhea did not try to kill her and makes Rhea get freed. When Aaliya arrives over there, Pragya and Rhea both warn her in order to stay away from their family. But, Aaliya snaps back to reality and vows that she will not let the scenario come true and become the reality.

Pragya is shown still trying to find the right police station as she wants to meet Rhea. Aaliya rams her car into Pragya’s rickshaw in order to prevent Pragya from reaching to Rhea first. Rhea is left completely shocked when Aaliya tells her that Pragya has not come with her. Aaliya continues to feed Rhea lies against Pragya and Rhea falls for all of them, claiming that she hates her mother now. When Pragya finally arrives at the right police station, she comes to know that the FIR that is filled against Rhea is indeed filed in her name. The police officer informs Pragya that the case can be dismissed only if Prachi affirms that Rhea did not try to kill her. Pragya requests the constable in order to let her meet Rhea. But, when Pragya is informed that somebody is already with her, she assumes that it is Abhi. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

