Kumkum Bhagya November 9 Spoiler: Pragya And Abhi Get Into A Tiff Again!

Kumkum Bhagya has been on-air for a very long time now and has enjoyed high TRP ratings from the time it premiered. The highlight of the Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer daily soap has been Pragya and Abhi’s love story from the very beginning and fans have loved the chemistry between the two actors. But, the focus of Kumkum Bhagya episodes has recently been shifted to Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar’s on-screen love story as Prachi and Ranbir. In Kumkum Bhagya's latest episodes, there has been a confusion in Ranbir’s mind regarding the engagement ring that Vikram has bought. Read further ahead to know about Kumkum Bhagya November 9 spoiler and what happens in the upcoming episode.

Kumkum Bhagya November 9 spoiler

Kumkum Bhagya November 9 episode starts as Ranbir helps Prachi in serving the welcome drinks to the guests. As the two share a romantic moment, Rhea comes over there and gets very angry looking at them together. They continue serving drinks to the guests, who get amazed seeing Ranbir serving them as it is his own party. Rhea decides to talk to Pallavi about Prachi and Ranbir’s closeness.

Mitali meets Pragya and recalls Aaliya’s words. She decides to show Pragya her place and calls out for her while he is going to serve food to the guests. Pragya gets very excited looking at Mitali and asks her how she is, but the way Mitali talks make Pragya feel very bad. Mitali says that she will cut Pragya’s money if she doesn’t work properly and will not listen to things like “please don’t cut my money as I am poor”. She insists on eating from the plate that Pragya is going to serve but Pragya tells her that this is very hot. Mitali says that she will eat hot food only and takes a bite of the starter that was in Pragya’s hands. Mitali’s mouth gets burnt.

Pragya and Abhi collide with each other and Abhi gets hurt. Pragya feels very bad and goes inside to help Abhi, whose hand has started to bleed. Abhi tells Pragya that he doesn’t need her help as she doesn’t care about him and always hurts him. Pragya says that he is misunderstanding her as always and it is in fact he who is hurting her.

