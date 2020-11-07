Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for November 6, 2020: Pallavi Insults Pragya And Sarita Behen

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 6, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Nov 6, 2020

Kumkum Bhagya November 6 episode starts as Beeji asks Pallavi to stop worrying about Ranbir and says that he will forget Prachi after today as someone forgets the night. Beeji says that it was her mistake because she used to praise Prachi and ask Ranbir to take her to office, for shopping, etc. Pallavi says that Ranbir couldn’t see Prachi’s real behaviour behind her innocent face. Beeji says not only Ranbir, but even she couldn’t understand Prachi at the beginning. Just as Prachi comes over there, Pallavi shouts at her asking “where were you?”. Prachi says that she was talking to Rhea and asking about her health. Pallavi tells Prachi that she is the one who gave Rhea this wound and now she is acting like she wants to apply an ointment. Pallavi says that if nobody knows Prachi’s reality then they will be trapped by her innocence.

Guests start coming to the Kohli and Mehra’s house for the grand celebration of Dussehra. Beeji tells Pallavi that she has to do the same thing with Prachi’s mother, and has to insult her badly. Pallavi says that she will stoop low to insult them and to show them their real status. Aaliya overhears them and gets very happy, thinking that now they will get their hatred out on Pragya.

Just as Pragya asks Sarita behen not to worry, Sarita behen says that it is really good that Pragya came. Pallavi comes there and Pragya wishes her “Happy Dussehra”. Pallavi says it will be happy if they make it, and scolds them for talking. She asks if the guest shall return from the celebration without having food because they’re busy talking. Pallavi says that she gave them a big catering order so that they can earn some money and asks them not to take advantage of Pallavi’s goodness. Pallavi asks them to serve the food and not to look at her as if they have come for a party. Sarita behen asks about how did Pallavi speak to them and why. She says that Pallavi’s manager requested her and that’s why she agreed to take up this order.

Just as Pragya says that Pallavi must be in tension and will realize later, Sarita behen hopes so. Everyone likes the food made by Sarita behen and Pragya. Just as they ask about the caterer, Vikram says Sarita Ji. Abhi gets tensed looking at Pragya who is coming with the waiters. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

