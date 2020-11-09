'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 7, 2020: Ranbir Is Confused About The Ring

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 7, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 3, 2020: Pallavi Plans A Surprise For Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 7 episode starts as Abhi and Pragya walk towards each other and he holds her hand. Allah Waariyan plays in the background. Just as they think of their argument, he leaves her hand and goes away. She turns to look at him, he turns to look at her. They both cry and walks away. Mitali is shown looking at them.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for November 4, 2020: Pallavi Calls Prachi To Her House

Just as dida shows the engagement ring to Pallavi, Pallavi says that it is beautiful and any girl will say “yes” for marriage looking at such a ring. Dida says the girl already said “yes” but Vikram’s choice is always A1. Dida asks Pallavi to keep the ring safely. Ranbir thinks that his family is innocent and they want to give him a surprise. Just as Pallavi collides with Ranbir, the ring falls. Ranbir asks Pallavi about the ring and she says they had done shopping. Pallavi tells Ranbir that they will find a nice girl for him and then give this ring to her, she asks him to have patience. Ranbir thinks “Oh, she wants to surprise me, I know you selected my would-be wife."

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 5, 2020: Pallavi Insults Prachi

Vikram and Abhi are joking around. Just as Abhi sees Pragya, Vikram says “Cheater, are you hiding something from me, what’s going on, tell me, who is she?”. Abhi recalls the time spent with Pragya. Abhi says that “Pragya is my…”. Just as Vikram asks what, Abhi sees a man standing behind Pragya. He goes to that man and through actions, he says “she is mine”. Just as Pragya sees Aaliya, Aaliya asks Pragya why is she eyeing Abhi as he has broken all relations with her. Pragya says that he is angry with her but she knows him and they don’t like any third person to speak in between.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for November 6, 2020: Pallavi Insults Pragya And Sarita Behen

Rhea looks for Ranbir but Prachi comes. Ranbir sees Prachi through the ring and goes to her. Prachi says that she is busy. Ranbir says that she has come after many days and is still making him wait. He asks Prachi to come with him, but she says that she has to serve welcome drinks to the guests, else Sarita, Pragya, and her name will get spoilt. Ranbir says that he will do this work. Just as Prachi says that his family won’t like it, Ranbir says that Prachi is also his family and he will also serve drinks. He gets a tray and says that they will see who finishes the work first, “let's go”. Subhan Allah plays in the background. Rhea sees them. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.