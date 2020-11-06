'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 5, 2020: Pallavi Insults Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 5, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 29, 2020: Pragya Goes To Meet Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 5 episode starts as Prachi asks the Kohli family if she has made any mistake. Vikram tells her that she hasn’t made any mistake, but they have. Ranbir goes to his room and thinks of his love confession to Prachi and smiles. He thinks of her and his first meeting with her, and the song SubhanAllah plays in the background. Ranbir thinks he couldn’t believe that his family has agreed to his marriage with Prachi and is very happy. Vikram tells Pallavi that he is going to his room. The servant comes over there and starts serving tea to everyone. Just as he is about to give tea to Prachi, Pallavi stops the servant and tells him that tea shall be given to guests and not to a servant. Pallavi says that Prachi is a servant to them. Prachi is shocked.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 2, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Get Into Argument

Just as Pallavi yells “Prachi”, dida asks her what did Prachi do now. Pallavi says that Ranbir hasn’t done anything, but it is just Prachi who is trapping him. She continues that she will ask Prachi to stop dreaming about Ranbir and will fire her from her job today. Just as Prachi thinks “why is Pallavi aunty is upset with me?” as she didn’t even do anything, she collides with Rhea. Prachi apologizes to her and asks her how is she feeling now. Rhea recalls seeing Prachi and her picture in Pragya’s house and thinks that she is her elder twin sister. Prachi says sorry for not meeting Rhea in the hospital and hopes that she is feeling better now. Aaliya comes over there and sees Prachi and Rhea together. She calls out for Rhea asking her to come and talk to her. Aaliya talks very rudely to Prachi and warns her to stay away from Rhea.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 3, 2020: Pallavi Plans A Surprise For Ranbir

Aaliya hugs Rhea, making her sit on a chair, and starts crying. Rhea asks Aaliya about what happened as she is really worried. Aaliya says “I love you so much, can’t see you hurt”. She continues that she knows Rhea was about to hug Prachi and that she shall not do such thing with Prachi. She says that Prachi shall not come here. And if she comes home then she will snatch everything. Previously she used to plan and snatch, but if she comes to know that they are sisters then she will snatch everything using her rights. Rhea gets provoked by Aaliya and says “you are right, this is not the time to become an emotional fool before Prachi snatches away everything, but I will snatch everything which is mine”. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for November 4, 2020: Pallavi Calls Prachi To Her House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.