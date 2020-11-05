Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for November 4, 2020: Pallavi Calls Prachi To Her House

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 4, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya November 4 episode starts as Ranbir tells Prachi that he permanently wants her in his life and wants her to light the diya in his house on this Diwali as their bahu. Just as Shahana calls out for Prachi, Prachi tells Ranbir that she has to end the video call. Ranbir says that he will capture her picture in his eyes and says that he is making a folder of her pictures in his heart. Prachi wishes “happy Dussehra” and ends the video call. Ranbir thinks he has to talk to Vikram and make him understand that he wants to marry Prachi only.

Pallavi comes to Ranbir’s room and hugs him. She wishes “happy Dussehra” to Ranbir and apologizes for slapping him. She says that she couldn’t sleep at night and was very sad about raising her hand on her son. Ranbir says that it's okay and the two hug each other. Pallavi says that she can’t see Ranbir like this and she will do whatever he wants. He too says that he can do anything for his mother. Pallavi thinks that he will choose her when the time comes to choose between her and Prachi. Just then, Beeji calls Pallavi and she leaves. Ranbir thinks that Pallavi has agreed for Prachi as she loves him a lot.

Just as Ranbir tells Vikram that he wants to talk to him, Pallavi stops Ranbir from talking to Vikram and says that she wants to see Ranbir smiling all day. Pallavi tells him that she has planned a surprise for him and says that it is a “once in a lifetime” kind of gift. Just as Prachi comes there, Ranbir gets happy and thinks that Pallavi and Vikram have planned this surprise for him. Pallavi gets upset seeing her and asks Ranbir to go and get ready, as she gives him the clothes. Dida gives Ranbir the bow and arrow and asks him to get ready. Ranbir is happy as he goes to his room. Prachi wishes everyone “happy Dussehra”, but nobody reciprocates her greetings. Just as Prachi asks them if she made a mistake, Vikram says that in fact, they have made a mistake. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

