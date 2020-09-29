'Kumkum Bhagya' Sep 30 Spoiler: Does Abhi Spot Pragya At The Hospital?

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir describes the truck driver to everyone. Meanwhile, Pragya gets concerned about Prachi and cries for her to recover. On the other hand, Rhea receives a call from the truck driver, who continuously asks her for the payment after completing his task. So, she dials Aliya’s number, and her furious aunt asks her to leave the place as soon as possible.

'Kumkum Bhagya' September 30 spoiler

Does Abhi spot Pragya at the hospital?

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya begins with Dadi appreciating Pragya. She tells that when the latter was at Mehra’s house, it felt like home. However, Aliya does not like the comment and suggests Dadi to leave for the neighbour’s house. But Dadi does not stop and compares Pragya with Aliya. She expresses how important Pragya is for their family.

Meanwhile, Abhi arrives at the hospital and witnesses Ranbir, who is having a conversation with the Inspector. He requests the police officer to investigate the case and find Prachi’s culprit as soon as possible. Moreover, he asks Ranbir to accompany the Inspector to the police station and assist him in describing how the truck driver looks.

Later on, Abhi gets on the third floor of the hospital and misses Pragya on his way. While he meets Shahana who takes him to Prachi, Pragya stands at an arm’s distance from them. She argues at the medical counter for the expensive bill that they prepared. When Abhi asks the doctor if he can meet Prachi, he refuses and asks him to let her take rest for a full recovery. He also reveals about Prachi’s mother's concern about the expenses. But Abhi assures that he will pay all the bills, before doing so at the counter.

On the other hand, Rhea manages to pay ₹ 2 lakh to the truck driver at the parking lot. But she tries to shoo him away before anyone else catches them. He asks her for more money, but she refuses for the same as she does not have any. So, he takes her diamond ring. As Rhea reaches home, she tells everything about the funds to Aliya and reveals that the truck driver is leaving from the city. Meanwhile, Ranbir recognises the truck driver and follows him.

