'Kumkum Bhagya' Spoiler October 13: Will Prachi Accept Ranbir's Proposal?

Kumkum Bhagya is a drama series which airs on Zee TV. The popular drama stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh. The first episode of Kumkum Bhagya aired in 2014 and it is still one of most-loved Hindi drama shows on TV. The story of Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the love story of Abhi and Pragya’s twin daughters, Prachi Mehra and Rhea Mehra. In the recent episodes, Ranbir meets Rhea and tells her he hates her.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert oct 13

In the previous episode on Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir helps Prachi to settle in her room. Meanwhile, Rhea blames Aliya and tells her aunt that she hates her for keeping her away from her real mother for so many years. Ranbir comes home and tells Rhea that everyone knows how she nearly killed Prachi. He tells her that he hates her and also adds that he never wants to see her face again. While Rhea is left shocked, Aliya is happy about what happened.

Also Read: Fan Requests PM Modi To Honour Sonu Sood With Bharat Ratna Award, Actor Humbly Responds

Rhea tries to explain herself but Ranbir is not ready to listen to anything. Ranbir tells Rhea that Prachi’s family is nice enough not to put any charges on her, but God will never forgive her. Aliya feels sorry for Rhea but is happy for herself as she can now control Rhea. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see how Rhea is talking to Pragya’s picture and tells her that she missed her a lot. Rhea tells her mother that she loves her a lot.

Also Read: Amul Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His 78th Birthday With A Special Video; Watch Here

While Rhea is left in a state of shock because of the turn of events and how Ranbir has hurt her, Ranbir decides to surprise Prachi. Ranbir arrives at Prachi’s house with a bouquet of roses and cards. He gives the roses to her and confesses his love for her. Ranbir proposes Prachi, which makes her blush. Will Prachi say yes to Ranbir?

Also Read: 2 Years Of 'Tumbbad': Here's Why Sohum Shah's Horror-thriller Is Brilliant Masterpiece

Also Read: Fan Ships Pearl V Puri & Surbhi Jyoti Even If He Stars With Divya In 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.