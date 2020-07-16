'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For July 15: Maya Feels Guilty & Apologizes For Her Mistake

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir and his family found out the truth that Maya is alive. Everyone got shocked and Pragya tells the truth to Ranbir’s family. Maya told Prachi that she wanted her to go to jail for the murder case. To know what happened next, read the written update of Kumkum Bhagya on 15th July 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update - July 15, 2020

The episode of Kumkum Bhagya started with Maya telling everyone that now she cannot bear another rejection, and this time she wants Ranbir with her. Prachi explained to Maya that love cannot be forced, and Maya is the one who created all the problems for Ranbir. Maya says that if she doesn’t understand love than Prachi should explain her what’s love because she loves Ranbir. Pragya on the other side says to everyone that they have Dushyant arrested, not Maya, otherwise he will create more problems. Everyone agrees with Pragya, but Meera asks how will that happen, and Pragya says that Dushyant will himself reveal his crime.

Maya, with anger, says that looking at both of you seeing each other like this, she knows that they love each other. But Prachi says they are just friends and not lovers. After that, Shahana takes Prachi with her, and both lock Maya in the room. While on the other hand, Aliya visits the police station and meets Abhi in tears, and blames herself for all of this. Prachi asks what happened. Beeji explains how Pragya wants to prove Dushyant and Chaubay's crime. Savita says they tortured us so much. Pragya says we have to use their ways to trap them and get the confession out of them.

Maya feels helpless and calls to her landline number. Mrs. Chaubay attends the call, but Dushyant takes the phone and asks her what happened. Maya tells Dushyant to save Ranbir, but Dushyant refuses and says that Maya has to come home first. Dushyant says she should think of her family’s respect first and then of Ranbir. Dushyant also says on the call that she will be sent to Nani’s house otherwise their plans will be exposed and also her father’s career will get spoiled. But Maya doesn’t listen to him and begs him to save her love. Dushyant says that he will save Ranbir, but first, she has come home.

Maya then knocks the door continuously, and listening to it Pragya asks them to check. Shahana opens the door, and Maya goes to Ranbir’s family and asks them to save Ranbir. She also informs the whole family that Dushyant's intentions and begs in front of them to save Ranbir by taking her to the police so that Ranbir will be free. She reveals the truth to all of them, how she tried to trap Prachi in the murder case, but Ranbir got trapped instead. All the family members blame Maya but Pragya asks everyone to give her one chance.

Pragya then smartly called Dushyant to get him trapped and informs him that Maya is with them and creates scenes like Ranbir actually killed her. Listening to Pragya, Dushyant reaches to Ranbir’s house. Dushyant and Mrs. Chaubay reach there and asks everyone about Maya. Everyone says he is mistaken and Maya is dead, but Dushyant says that he had heard Maya's voice, and he wants to know the truth. While Mrs. Chaubay shows blood marks to Dushyant.

