'Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For July 14: Ranbir And His Family Learns That Maya Is Alive

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi tried to convince the inspector to not arrest him. But, Abhi got arrested by the cops and Ranbir saw him getting arrested. While Sarita saw Maya running on the road. To know about how Pragya caught Maya nads proved that she is alive, read more.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: July 14, 2020

In the next episode of 14th July 2020 of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya asks Maya to come with them silently, and Shahana asks her not to act smart or try to escape from there. She also blames Maya for bringing problems in Ranbir’s life and sending him to jail. Sarita says that she saw Maya crying for Ranbir when she made him unconscious. Maya tries to threaten them by telling them that her Bade Papa will not leave them, as he is a big man. Pragya ignores her and tells them that he cannot be powerful than the law, and takes her to Ranbir’s house. Bade Papa calls Maya when he is in Maya’s house and tells her mother that he trapped someone in Maya’s murder case and the person who was about to help him has met with an accident. Maya’s mother is shocked. Bade Papa says that he wanted to trap Prachi in the murder case, but Ranir got arrested.

On the other hand, Ranbir blames himself for Abhi’s arrest, as he got arrested to save him. He blames himself and feels guilty about Abhi. Pallavi takes Ranbir to the room and asks him to hide in the cupboard. She explains her not to act innocent and learn from the problems. The doorbell rings again, and Pallavi asks him to hide fast in the cupboard.

Beeji gets worried and stops Maya from opening the door. But she goes to open the door and finds Maya with Prachi, Pragya, Sarita and Shahana. Everyone gets shocked seeing Maya, as for all of them she has died. Pragya says that she is alive and was not murdered. Pragya explains to them that police saw her fake dead body and Maya was also hiding from the Police. Shahana said that they brought Maya here because if they would take her to the police station, she would be freed using her connection. Ranbir’s family says that when Maya is alive then police has to leave Ranbir. While Maya goes inside and calls Ranbir, Pragya says that Mr Mehra did wrong by making Ranbir escape from police’s captivity, and Abhi got arrested. Ranbir comes out of the cupboard and gets shocked on seeing Maya. Prachi comes there, but Maya asks Prachi not to interfere between them. Ranbir scolds Maya and tells her to shut up and not talk to Prachi like this. Ranbir says that he does not like Maya and Prachi is far better than her.

Ranbir keeps on complimenting Prachi in front of Maya, saying that she is very precious and she should know her qualities. Maya blames Prachi for whatever happened, while Ranbir goes to meet all the other people. Ranbir comes down and Pragya thanks him, while Mrs Chaubey’s calls Maya, and tells her that Bade Papa is responsible for her condition. Maya blames Prachi for whatever happened as she cannot see hatred in Ranbir’s eyes for her. But, Prachi says that she only made Ranbir do all this to make him hate her. Maya says that she acted to be dead so that Prachi goes to jail and Ranbir comes back to her, and Prachi gets shocked listening to her.

