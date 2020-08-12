'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 11: Rhea & Alia's Plan Against Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya Aug 11 episode begins with Prachi walking towards the kitchen to inform Pallavi to make tea for Alia and Abhi. At the same time, Rhea and Pallavi are in the kitchen discussing Ranbir. Pallavi shares her story with Rhea. She tells how she also met Ranbir's father aka Vikram before their wedding. She also adds that she is glad that Rhea is also in love with Ranbir. She says that she is happy to have her as her daughter in law. Rhea notices Prachi entering the kitchen.

Rhea asks Pallavi not to say anything in front of Prachi as she is Ranbir's best friend and will tell him everything. Prachi tells Pallavi to make tea for Alia ma'am and Mr Mehra, Abhi. Pallavi tells her that Vikram had already called and she has made tea for them as well. She asks Prachi to take the tea's tray out but Rhea interrupts and says she will take it. Pallavi teases her saying that she is already practising for the future. Prachi tells Pallavi she can't have tea as she has to leave for some work.

Meanwhile, everyone is gathered in the living room. Prachi enters with Ranbir's mobile phone. When Prachi and Ranbir are about to leave, Vikram stops Ranbir and asks where he is going. Ranbir says he will drop Prachi. Rhea shouts and says no. Everyone is shocked and asks her why. Rhea asks if he doesn't have Agarwal's wedding to attend. Dida and Pallavi force Ranbir to go along and he stays back. Prachi gives him an angry look and leaves. Ranbir thinks what he had done now for her to give him that look.

Prachi reaches Mr Sharma's office to collect the cheque. Mr Sharma asks Prachi to take cash. She tries to call Vikram to confirm the same but he doesn't pick up. Mr Sharma asks her to call Alia and confirm with her. Alia asks her to collect cash and give them tomorrow.

In Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, Rhea recalls how Ranbir was taking care of Prachi and gets angry. She throws her bedsheet. Alia sees her and asks her what happened. Rhea bursts out. She tells Alia how things changed. She tells her when Ranbir had proposed her, she kept a condition to hurt Prachi, he agreed but now things have changed. She tells Alia that Prachi has no class and says that if they get together then she will kill herself. Rhea says she wishes to spoil Prachi's good image and Alia agrees to her.

Prachi gets back home with all the money and is worried about it. Sarita tells her to keep the money in Pragya’s locker. Sanju gets released from jail and thinks of meeting Prachi. Meanwhile, Alia and Rhea make plans to spoil Prachi's image in the house. Alia suggests that they ask some to steal the company's money from Prachi and she would be blamed for everything. At the same time, Sanju calls Rhea and asks her for help. Rhea thinks Sanju could steal the money in return for her favour. So she calls him home and says she will drop him on the address he wants.

At Agarwal's wedding, Ranbir tells Aaryan that he wants to meet Prachi now. He tells Aaryan to handle things at the wedding and leaves. Alia tells Sanju her plan and asks him to steal the money. At first, he denies then she says that the money is not Prachi's, it is the company’s money and they will blame Prachi. The episode ends in suspense.

