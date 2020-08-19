'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 18: Rhea Talks About Her Feelings For Prachi

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya informs Sarita Behen that she is coming back. At home, Prachi thanks Ranbir for his constant support. She recalls Aaliya’s accusations and begins crying. However, Ranbir cannot bear to see her like that and wipes her tears. Meanwhile, Rhea walks in and gets jealous upon seeing them close. She comes between them with an excuse to pick keys. Read to know Kumkum Bhagya written update for August 18th episode:

On the other hand, Aaliya finds distorted footage to prove Prachi wrong. She receives a call from Sanju and asks him to return the money he stole. As he refuses to give them back, Aaliya warns that she will complain to the police. But Sanju says he would take her name as he has proof. He tells her about a recording of their telephonic conversation. While Aaliya fails to understand his move, Sanju reveals that he was joking. He asks where to keep the money back. Aaliya says that she will call him back before disconnecting. While Sanju believes that Rhea will scold him, Aaliya plans to play a safe game and thinks of connecting through PCO.

Meanwhile, Rhea cannot hold her anger. She begins recalling how Prachi has snatched everything from Ranbir to Abhi. She hits hand on the car in frustration. But Pragya sees her and asks what had happened. Rhea hugs and asks never to leave her. Pragya tries consoling the young girl.

After calming down, Rhea tells Pragya that she feels complete on meeting her. Considering Rhea as her daughter, Pragya expresses similar emotions. However, Sarita Behen’s phone call interrupts their conversation. After some time, Rhea asks Pragya not to enter the home. She explains her hatred for Prachi. Abhi and Sarita Behen see Rhea talking to someone and proceed to meet them. However, Rhea takes Pragya on a long drive with her. As he sees the duo go, Abhi feels that Rhea likes Prachi’s mother a lot. As Abhi tries to leave, Sarita Behen stops him for tea.

On the other hand, Rhea shares her problems with Pragya. She expresses how Abhi does not love his daughter. Pragya insists her to stop the car. She tries to explain how Rhea’s father loves her the most. Rhea also questions Pragya if she would love a daughter like her. The latter agreed to the same. They hug and feel lucky to have each other. The episode concludes.

