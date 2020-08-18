'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 17: Abhi Gives Life Lessons To Prachi

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi consoling Prachi. He advises her to cry if it would make her strong after handing a handkerchief. Abhi asks who Prachi will meet when she comes to Delhi, him or Aaliya. He also tries to make her forget about the latter. Prachi says that she does not want the media to say anything wrong about her mother. But Abhi assures that Vikram will deal with it.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update

Meanwhile, Vikram requests media not to publish any news about the theft and asks them to leave the place. But the reporter asks him to check what else did the thief steal from the house. Listening to this, Ranbir gets furious and starts beating the media person. Vikram calms Ranbir down and suggests to ignore him. On the other hand, Pallavi accuses Prachi of creating a mess.

Ranbir says that she has changed everything in a moment. He also thinks how a girl whom one loves the most does not stay trustworthy. Ranbir asks everyone to think from their hearts and questions their beliefs. But Pallavi says that Prachi stole the money, while Ranbir corrects her by telling that the bag is missing. He adds that Prachi has suffered because of him already. Rhea replies by saying that Prachi is not in the police station because of them all. But Ranbir stops her to speak anything. Rhea answers back and defends whatever she said before. Meanwhile, Pallavi rebukes Ranbir and considers Prachi to be the culprit.

Abhi motivates Prachi to stay happy and teaches her to overcome every obstacle in life. She replies by recalling how her mother used to say this. However, Rhea feels jealous of the father’s love for Prachi. She questions why he never pampers her. Abhi answers Rhea that she never understands anything. However, the latter goes along with him to meet Prachi’s mother.

On the other side, Ranbir tells Aryan that everyone is accusing Prachi of theft. The latter asks him to prove Prachi innocent. Ranbir thanks his buddy for the support. Abhi insists Vikram accept ₹10 lakhs from his account. Though Vikram refuses initially, Abhi says that Sanju will transfer the amount. He also interrupts Pallavi and scolds her for calling Prachi a thief.

Abhi, Aryan, and Rhea arrive to drop Prachi. As Sarita Behen opens the door, Rhea expresses her willingness to meet Prachi’s mother. Abhi and Prachi strike a conversation. Meanwhile, Rhea picks up Aaliya’s call and asks her to plan out something. Aaliya tries to call Sanju for asking him to delete CCTV footage.

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 11: Rhea & Alia's Plan Against Prachi

Also read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 12: Ranbir Tries Explaining Prachi His Feelings For Her

As Prachi and Abhi are talking, Rhea overhears them. He expresses his desire to have a daughter like Prachi. But Rhea cannot bear her frustration and bursts out. She wells up in solitude. Abhi leaves to see Sarita Behen before the show concludes.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.